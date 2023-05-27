Woman accused of shooting husband to death in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Glendale are investigating a murder that resulted from an apparent domestic dispute at a home on the north end of the city on Saturday.

Just after 2 p.m, officers were called out to a home north of the Loop 101 and 67th Avenue. Dispatchers told police that the suspect, identified as an older-aged woman, reported that she shot her husband. When authorities arrived, they took the woman into the custody without incident for further questioning. Her husband was found inside of the house and was pronounced dead.

At this time, investigators say the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute, but additional details weren’t immediately available. Detectives are expected to remain at the home throughout the afternoon and into the evening as they gather more evidence and information.

