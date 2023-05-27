110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Fun in the sun at Salt River means lots of traffic

The Salt River has been covered with a white residue on its banks.
The Salt River has been covered with a white residue on its banks.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT RIVER (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies temporarily closed the lower Salt River Recreational Area due to the number of visitors in the area.

According to an afternoon tweet on Saturday, all forest service recreation sites and all Salt River tubing were too full to capacity but have since re-opened. The road at Power and Thomas Road was closed temporarily to northbound traffic but has since re-opened as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Glendale Police are looking for any information about the suspect or the incident.
Glendale police seek man who robbed woman at gunpoint in her home
The driver was arrested on various charges, including aggravated DUI.
Driver arrested after ramming another vehicle multiple times in Phoenix
Elizabeth Archibeque (middle) reached a plea agreement with prosecutors this month.
Mother pleads guilty after Arizona boy starves to death
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits