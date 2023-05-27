Fun in the sun at Salt River means lots of traffic

SALT RIVER (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies temporarily closed the lower Salt River Recreational Area due to the number of visitors in the area.

According to an afternoon tweet on Saturday, all forest service recreation sites and all Salt River tubing were too full to capacity but have since re-opened. The road at Power and Thomas Road was closed temporarily to northbound traffic but has since re-opened as well.

