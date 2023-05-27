110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police: Man accused of taping pacifier to baby’s mouth

A man faces child endangerment charges for allegedly taping a pacifier in his two-month-old baby's mouth, according to police. (WPXI, TRIBUNE-REVIEW, CNN)
By WPXI Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. (WPXI) - A Pennsylvania man faces child endangerment charges after he allegedly taped a pacifier in his two-month-old baby’s mouth.

Around 8 p.m. on April 25, police said Jordan Hirst called friends and family in a panic because he didn’t know where his one-and-a-half-year-old son had gone.

According to police, two of those friends, along with three others that they called to help out, found his son lying on the floor next to his crib when they got to Hirst’s home.

Court documents reported there was dried blood in and around his nose.

Two people who came to help took the boy to his grandmother’s and returned to the house.

During that time, three of the others found Hirst’s baby in her crib with a pacifier allegedly taped in her mouth, police reported.

Police said all of those people Hirst called that night to help him find his son told them he was drunk when they got to his house.

According to court documents, Hirst told police he was so drunk, he didn’t remember anything that happened from 7 p.m. that night until 4 a.m. the next morning.

Just two years ago, Hirst was honored by the Irwin Council for his work saving a woman’s life when he was an EMT with the Irwin Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department reported he resigned for a different position with Jeannette EMS in April 2022. Jeannette EMS has not commented on Hirst’s employment status at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, flanked by his staff, makes a statement at his...
Texas House launches historic impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Ken Paxton
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss...
McCarthy says negotiators are ‘closer to an agreement’ on debt crisis, but no deal yet
A man faces child endangerment charges for allegedly taping a pacifier in his two-month-old...
Police: Man accused of taping pacifier to baby’s mouth
Glendale Police are looking for any information about the suspect or the incident.
Glendale police seek man who robbed woman at gunpoint in her home