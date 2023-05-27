110 ° Day Contest
One displaced after morning house fire in north Phoenix

No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported.
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:37 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been displaced from his home after it caught fire this morning in north Phoenix.

A neighbor saw smoke coming from the back of the house and called 911 around 7 a.m. Firefighters responded to the house fire near 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard, where crews were able to put out the blaze. There are no injuries reported but the man is working with Phoenix Fire Department’s community assistance program to find assistance.

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire.

