Glendale police seek man who robbed woman at gunpoint in her home

Glendale Police are looking for any information about the suspect or the incident.(Silent Witness)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Glendale Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman in her home at gunpoint earlier this month.

On May 1, around 9:20 a.m., a young man wearing a black face mask broke into a woman’s home and forced her upstairs. He took several items, including money, and he fired a gunshot into the woman’s closet. He then forced her back down the stairs by her hair.

See the video released by Silent Witness of the robbery below:

Glendale Police are looking for any information about the suspect or the incident.

The woman was not seriously injured during the robbery. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. Silent Witness must be used in order to be eligible for the reward. All callers will remain anonymous.

Silent Witness is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest
Silent Witness is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest(Silent Witness)

