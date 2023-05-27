Glendale police seek man who robbed woman at gunpoint in her home
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Glendale Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman in her home at gunpoint earlier this month.
On May 1, around 9:20 a.m., a young man wearing a black face mask broke into a woman’s home and forced her upstairs. He took several items, including money, and he fired a gunshot into the woman’s closet. He then forced her back down the stairs by her hair.
See the video released by Silent Witness of the robbery below:
The woman was not seriously injured during the robbery. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. Silent Witness must be used in order to be eligible for the reward. All callers will remain anonymous.
