Driver arrested after ramming another vehicle multiple times in Phoenix

The driver was arrested on various charges, including aggravated DUI.
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver has been arrested after ramming a vehicle multiple times on Friday night in Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to a call reporting an aggravated assault near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The caller told police that their vehicle was being repeatedly rammed by a pickup truck driver behind their car. Officers found both vehicles near 35th and Missouri Avenues and tried to stop the vehicle that was ramming the other driver.

The driver was arrested on various charges including aggravated DUI.
The pickup then stopped to let out a passenger and kept driving. The Phoenix Police Air Unit took over the pursuit and the pickup eventually crashed near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers then arrested Yuly Gomez Ramirez and found 3 children inside the truck with him.

The man was arrested on various charges including aggravated DUI.
Investigators learned that Gomez Ramirez was driving under the influence at the time of the incident. Gomez Ramirez was booked on several charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated DUI.

