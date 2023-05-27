Crash involving dump truck in Mesa sends 2 adults, toddler to the hospital

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash in Mesa has sent two people and a toddler to the hospital on Friday evening. Investigators say a car collided into a dump truck near Val Vista Drive and McKellips Road. A woman and 2-year-old had to be rescued out of the car, firefighters said. The truck driver was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities are still working to find out what led up to the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.