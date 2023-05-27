110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Crash involving dump truck in Mesa sends 2 adults, toddler to the hospital

The crash happened near Val Vista Drive and McKellips Road.
The crash happened near Val Vista Drive and McKellips Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash in Mesa has sent two people and a toddler to the hospital on Friday evening. Investigators say a car collided into a dump truck near Val Vista Drive and McKellips Road. A woman and 2-year-old had to be rescued out of the car, firefighters said. The truck driver was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities are still working to find out what led up to the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
Emmie Sperandeo was inspired by Western living and her social media knowledge, which drove her...
Social media influencer suffers traumatic head injury following horse accident in Arizona

Latest News

Consumer Reports explains ways to save on home insurance
Maricopa County recorder bracing for 2024 election
On Friday, the Class of 2023 walked through campus in caps and gowns, with students from...
‘A lot of people don’t graduate’: First-generation students in Maryvale defying odds
Maryvale school celebrates 100% graduation rate second year in a row