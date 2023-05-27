110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

3 dead, 1 hospitalized as Mesa police investigate 4 separate overnight shootings

Mesa police were working four active crimes scene on Saturday
Mesa police were working four active crimes scene on Saturday(Arizona's Family - File image)
By Peter Valencia
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are investigating four separate shootings that left multiple dead and one person in the hospital overnight.

Officers say the first shooting broke out at Beverly Park near Main Street and Alma School Road around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. As detectives were piecing together the crime scene, they heard more gunshots and found another woman shot at Stewart and Main. She was hospitalized with serious injuries. Hours later, someone reported a dead man outside the Greyhound bus station, about three miles south of the initial crime scene. Finally, a fourth crime scene, another dead body, was discovered along Extension Road as police swarmed the entire neighborhood, All deceased victims are believed to be adult men.

Arizona’s Family has learned that these shootings are all connected to one investigative lead, who police confirmed is currently detained.

Mesa police say that detectives are currently working on gathering leads, search warrants and obtaining necessary evidence. However, they are asking anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with tips or who might have been in the area is being asked to call police at 480-644-2211.

Mesa Mayor John Giles released a statement in the wake of the violent morning, calling such murders as a “tragedy felt throughout the City.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

File
Woman accused of shooting husband to death in Glendale
The Salt River has been covered with a white residue on its banks.
Fun in the sun at Salt River means lots of traffic
Glendale Police are looking for any information about the suspect or the incident.
Glendale police seek man who robbed woman at gunpoint in her home
The driver was arrested on various charges, including aggravated DUI.
Driver arrested after ramming another vehicle multiple times in Phoenix