3 dead, 1 hospitalized as Mesa police investigate 4 separate overnight shootings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are investigating four separate shootings that left multiple dead and one person in the hospital overnight.
Officers say the first shooting broke out at Beverly Park near Main Street and Alma School Road around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. As detectives were piecing together the crime scene, they heard more gunshots and found another woman shot at Stewart and Main. She was hospitalized with serious injuries. Hours later, someone reported a dead man outside the Greyhound bus station, about three miles south of the initial crime scene. Finally, a fourth crime scene, another dead body, was discovered along Extension Road as police swarmed the entire neighborhood, All deceased victims are believed to be adult men.
Arizona’s Family has learned that these shootings are all connected to one investigative lead, who police confirmed is currently detained.
Mesa police say that detectives are currently working on gathering leads, search warrants and obtaining necessary evidence. However, they are asking anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with tips or who might have been in the area is being asked to call police at 480-644-2211.
Mesa Mayor John Giles released a statement in the wake of the violent morning, calling such murders as a “tragedy felt throughout the City.”
