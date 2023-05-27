3 dead, 1 hospitalized as Mesa police investigate 4 separate overnight shootings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are investigating four separate shootings that left multiple dead and one person in the hospital overnight.

Officers say the first shooting broke out at Beverly Park near Main Street and Alma School Road around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. As detectives were piecing together the crime scene, they heard more gunshots and found another woman shot at Stewart and Main. She was hospitalized with serious injuries. Hours later, someone reported a dead man outside the Greyhound bus station, about three miles south of the initial crime scene. Finally, a fourth crime scene, another dead body, was discovered along Extension Road as police swarmed the entire neighborhood, All deceased victims are believed to be adult men.

Arizona’s Family has learned that these shootings are all connected to one investigative lead, who police confirmed is currently detained.

Mesa police say that detectives are currently working on gathering leads, search warrants and obtaining necessary evidence. However, they are asking anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with tips or who might have been in the area is being asked to call police at 480-644-2211.

Mesa Mayor John Giles released a statement in the wake of the violent morning, calling such murders as a “tragedy felt throughout the City.”

“I am deeply disturbed by the violence in Mesa last night. Our Mesa community grieves for the victims and mourns with their loved ones. This is a tragedy felt throughout the City. “Mesa residents deserve a safe and peaceful city. Unfortunately, incidents like this are all too common in large and small cities throughout the country. Despite last night’s horrific act by one person, Mesa is one of the safest large cities in America and that is due in large part to our excellent police department. We applaud the Mesa Police Department for its swift response, investigation and quick apprehension of a suspect.”

