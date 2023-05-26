110 ° Day Contest
Why Pleasant Harbor is the place for summer fun, great food, and gorgeous views

File photo of Lake Pleasant
File photo of Lake Pleasant(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s only 45 minutes from most of metro Phoenix. Pleasant Harbor offers a one-stop shop for all things water recreation that our State 48 offers.

“We pretty much have it all,” said Glen Vortherms, General Manager of Maricopa Water District (MWD), owner and operator of Pleasant Harbor. “With our close proximity to Phoenix, and seven-day-a-week public access, we are one of the hidden gems of the Valley.”

Do you want to rent a boat, show off on water skis, wakeboard or lake surf? Jet Ski, kayak, paddleboard or sail? Of course, they’ve got it!

Looking for something a little more adrenaline-pumping?

H2-WHOA at Lake Pleasant is the World's Largest Floating Water Slide!

Pleasant Harbor is also home to the World’s Largest Floating Waterslide - H2Whoa. We sent out Colton Shone to check it for himself, and well, you’ll just have to see his reaction for yourselves.

Who’s hungry?

After a day on the water, you’ll want to grab a bite before driving back home. Dillon’s Bayou staff is highlighting a variety of fantastic food and drinks. They are open daily for lunch and dinner and have breakfast available on weekends.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

