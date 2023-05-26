110 ° Day Contest
Warmer holiday weekend ahead for Phoenix

.
.(.)
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Expect sunshine with a high of 96 degrees in the Valley today. Breezy conditions are likely to develop this evening with 10-15 miles per hour winds.

Winds pick up today across Southern California as well, which is something to keep in mind if you’re heading west for the long holiday weekend. If you’re headed to Arizona’s high country, look for highs in the 70s and 80s with cool morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

If you’re staying in the Valley, look for morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to right around 100 degrees Saturday through Memorial Day on Monday.

Off and on breeziness is expected through the weekend across Arizona with sunshine and dry weather continuing as well into next week. Temperatures are likely to fall a few degrees by the middle of next week back to the mid 90s.

