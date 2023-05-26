110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

VIDEO: Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes baby camel to outdoor habitat

The Milwaukee County Zoo says a baby camel was born this week. (Source: Milwaukee County Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a newborn Bactrian camel calf this week.

The animal team said their new baby girl is healthy and already weighed about 88 pounds at one of her first exams.

According to the zoo, she is bonding well with her mother A.J. and is getting to know her father, Stan, through a mesh fence.

The parents have three male offspring, but this is their first girl.

Visitors also might be able to see the family’s newest addition in person, depending on weather and other factors, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
Emmie Sperandeo was inspired by Western living and her social media knowledge, which drove her...
Social media influencer suffers traumatic head injury following horse accident in Arizona

Latest News

Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following...
Suspect who told police ‘gotta be quicker than that’ on his wanted poster arrested
On Friday, the Class of 2023 walked through campus in caps and gowns, with students from...
‘A lot of people don’t graduate’: First-generation students in Maryvale defying odds
Maryvale school celebrates 100% graduation rate second year in a row
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks supporters to peacefully rally to protest vote to impeach
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody