Toddler in serious condition after near-drowning at Tempe apartment complex

The toddler is in serious condition.
The toddler is in serious condition.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler is in the hospital after they were pulled from a pool at a Tempe apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., Tempe fire crews arrived at a complex near Kyrene Road and Southern Avenue and found family members doing CPR on the child. Firefighters took over and rushed the toddler to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators say the child is breathing, but it’s unknown how long they were underwater. The investigation is ongoing.

