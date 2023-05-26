Toddler in serious condition after near-drowning at Tempe apartment complex

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler is in the hospital after they were pulled from a pool at a Tempe apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., Tempe fire crews arrived at a complex near Kyrene Road and Southern Avenue and found family members doing CPR on the child. Firefighters took over and rushed the toddler to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators say the child is breathing, but it’s unknown how long they were underwater. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.