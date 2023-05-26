110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Texas grand jury indicts man in fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff

FILE - Patrick Xavier Clark, accused in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff in downtown Houston,...
FILE - Patrick Xavier Clark, accused in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff in downtown Houston, makes his first appearance in court on Dec. 5, 2022 at the Criminal Courthouse in Houston. The man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff last year outside a Houston bowling alley has been indicted on a murder charge Thursday, May 25, 2023, according to court records. (Raquel Natalicchio/ /Houston Chronicle via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:34 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff last year outside a Houston bowling alley has been indicted on a murder charge, according to court records.

Patrick Xavier Clark had been free on a $1 million bond when a grand jury in Houston indicted him on Thursday.

Letitia Quinones-Hollins, one of Clark’s attorneys, said the indictment was not unexpected.

“When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses ... we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty,” Quinones-Hollins said Thursday in a statement.

Takeoff was shot in the head and back as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at the bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice outside the bowling alley, but that the 28-year-old rapper was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Clark, 33, who has worked as a DJ and night club promoter, was arrested on Dec. 1.

Authorities allege that surveillance video showed Clark was holding a wine bottle in one hand when he fired his gun. Fingerprints found on the bottle were later used to identify him. FBI sources had also pointed to Clark as being at the shooting, according to police.

Prosecutors alleged Clark had tried to flee the country before his arrest, looking online for information about using fake plane tickets to obtain an expedited passport.

Quinones-Hollins denied Clark was trying to leave the country after the shooting.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark’s next court hearing is set for Aug. 23.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: twitter.com/juanlozano70

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
2 suspects arrested after DPS trooper shot in north Phoenix
Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
Emmie Sperandeo was inspired by Western living and her social media knowledge, which drove her...
Social media influencer suffers traumatic head injury following horse accident in Arizona

Latest News

Some deals are better than others even when it comes to the the same, identical product. Shop...
Real deal? Why some Memorial Day sales aren’t as good as they seem
What to expect while traveling this Memorial Day weekend
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel...
Members of polygamous group arraigned in court on child sex abuse charges
Several lanes of Loop 202 were closed Friday morning near 24th Street after a rollover...
Cement truck rollover closes lanes on Loop 202 in south Phoenix
Marlin seniors toss their caps in celebration.
Students participate in community celebration after graduation postponed due to lack of eligible seniors