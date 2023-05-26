Teen dead, others hurt after unlicensed 17-year-old crashed car, Glendale police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 15-year-old boy is dead following a single-car crash Thursday night in Glendale that left three others hurt. Police say the teenager driving the car didn’t have a license.

The collision happened just after 7 p.m. near 53rd and Grand avenues. According to Glendale police, a blue Infiniti G35 was heading northwest on Grand Avenue when another car turned from southwest Grand onto 53rd Avenue. Police say the Infinity was going faster than the posted speed limit and tried to avoid the other car but spun out of control and hit a curb. The car then rolled, ejecting three of the four people inside.

The 17-year-old boy who was driving and two 16-year-old girls were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the unlicensed driver showed no signs of impairment. No identities have been released, but police say all four teens are from Glendale.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.