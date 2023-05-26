Third arrest made in death of man burned alive in a dumpster in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A third suspect in the alleged burning death of a man back in March in an area known as “The Zone” has been indicted.

Dave Jacuan Kahlil Dinkins, 23, was arrested on May 16. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office handed down a grand jury indictment of Dinkins with a total of four counts, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, arson of a structure, and abandonment or concealment of a dead body.

“This indictment is indicative of the hard work that prosecutors in this office put on every case, every day,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Bringing justice to victims, no matter the circumstances is the mission of this office.”

On March 21, police were called to the area of 11th Avenue and Madison Street, where they found a man’s burned body in a dumpster. Surveillance video shows two men struggling to lift a cart into a dumpster and a third person setting the dumpster on fire.

During an interview with police, one of the suspects, 18-year-old Isaiah M. Baskin, said Dinkins and 22-year-old Larry D. Scott beat the victim, wrapped him in trash bags, and put him in a grocery cart. Baskin told police he could still hear the victim moaning before he handed over a lighter used to set the dumpster on fire, according to court documents.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.