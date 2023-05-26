110 ° Day Contest
Suspect arrested after shooting man multiple times at Glendale apartment complex

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:42 AM MST
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Glendale police say they’ve made an arrest after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex parking lot that happened on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the complex near 67th and Glendale avenues that night after a witness reported a man was shot and the suspect took off. The victim, later identified as 41-year-old Maurice Marshall, died from his injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

Authorities say that Quincy Lofton, 37, was later identified as the suspect after Maurice and Lofton’s vehicles were parked against one another when the argument and shooting broke out.

Lofton was found Thursday afternoon not far from the scene of the alleged crime. He was booked on second-degree murder and also had an outstanding warrant for Extreme DUI. Glendale police say he had a lengthy felony rap sheet and was still on probation. Details on a possible motive have not been released.

