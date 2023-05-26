Suns, Mercury submit formal bids to host NBA and WNBA All-Star games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Is Phoenix becoming the next big basketball city? With the NCAA Men and Women’s Final Four coming to the Valley over the next few years, our professional basketball teams are looking to get in on the action. The Suns and Mercury have submitted formal bids to host the NBA and WNBA All-Star Game in the Valley of the Sun.

“We’re excited to partner with the City of Phoenix to engage the NBA and WNBA to bring both All-Star Games to the Valley. Phoenix is one of the great basketball cities in the world and the perfect place to bring together the players and fans to celebrate the sport. The Phoenix Suns and Mercury want to continue finding new and important ways to partner with the city to bring real impact to our community,” Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement.

The last NBA All-Star Game in Phoenix was back in 2009, but Arizona hosted the game in 1975 and 1995. For the WNBA, Phoenix hosted All-Star games in 2000 and the latest in 2014. “We’re doing things differently in Phoenix, and the sports world has noticed. From world-class facilities like Footprint Center to our sustainable, innovative transportation options like light rail or Waymo driverless taxis, Phoenix has everything we need to put on a successful major event like the WNBA and NBA All-Star Games. I’m excited to support our bids to be a host city, and am looking forward to hearing positive news back from the WNBA and NBA!” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in a statement.

Arizona is no stranger to hosting big sporting events. The Super Bowl touched down in Glendale this February, bringing millions of visitors to the West Valley to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. However, it’s been over a decade since the MLB All-Star Game was at Chase Field, with the first and only game in 2011. The NCAA Men’s Final Four will come to the Valley in 2024 and NCAA women’s will be in 2026.

