Real deal? Why some Memorial Day sales aren’t as good as they seem

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Retailers are offering deep discounts on a range of products over Memorial Day weekend, kicking off a season of sales. Shoppers are promised steep markdowns on products, including mattresses, furniture, appliances, and spring and summer clothing.

“Mattresses may get as high as $1,000 off,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews, which tracks product prices. “In addition to that, clothing usually sees discounts around 80% off for these major holiday weekend sales. For major appliances, 35% is a good average to expect, but we could see that go higher at some stores.”

It’s no secret that consumers are dealing with persistent inflation. Companies know they have to compete for business, even as they’re dealing with their own rising costs, but some deals may not be the real deal. “We do have some retailers that are going to drop their prices just as low as we normally expect them because that will bring in the shoppers and that will boost their bottom line,” Ramhold said. “We’re also seeing some anecdotes of some retailers that may be pushing the starting prices up and then discounting them, so that when everything is said and done, it’s not as great as it seems.”

To ensure you’re getting a real deal, shop around and compare prices. Shoppers can also use price tracking tools or browser extensions that will display the pricing history for products.

