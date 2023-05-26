Police arrest 2 suspects after tracking cell phones stolen from east Phoenix store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people are in custody after police tracked cell phones that were stolen during an early morning break-in at an east Phoenix business.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary at a cell phone store on McDowell Road near State Route 51 around 6:45 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, the suspects were already gone but police worked with the store to track the location of the stolen phones.

Officers first followed leads into Mesa before tracking the suspects into the west Valley near Litchfield Park. Police and DPS troopers tracked the suspects’ car traveling north along Loop 303 before taking them into custody near Northern Avenue.

A man and woman were arrested at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.