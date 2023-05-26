One dead, 3 hospitalized after Glendale car crash

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead, and three others are fighting for their lives after a crash in Glendale on Thursday evening. Just after 7 p.m., the driver of a sedan was near 53rd and Grand avenues when they lost control and crashed, police said. One person died at the scene, and three others were rushed to the hospital.

Investigators say the three victims have critical, life-threatening injuries. Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows a second car with damage, but police are not sure if they were involved in the initial collision.

Officers say they’re receiving conflicting statements, so anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at (623) 930-3000. The investigation is ongoing.

