One dead, 3 hospitalized after Glendale car crash

The collision happened near 53rd and Grand avenues.
The collision happened near 53rd and Grand avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead, and three others are fighting for their lives after a crash in Glendale on Thursday evening. Just after 7 p.m., the driver of a sedan was near 53rd and Grand avenues when they lost control and crashed, police said. One person died at the scene, and three others were rushed to the hospital.

Investigators say the three victims have critical, life-threatening injuries. Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows a second car with damage, but police are not sure if they were involved in the initial collision.

Officers say they’re receiving conflicting statements, so anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at (623) 930-3000. The investigation is ongoing.

