Motorcyclist dies a week after crash in Surprise

The crash happened near 115th Avenue and Bell Road.
The crash happened near 115th Avenue and Bell Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died a week after being hit by a car in Surprise. On Thursday, police confirmed the motorcyclist died from their injuries sustained in the collision.

The initial crash happened on May 18 near 115th Avenue and Bell Road. The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital, and the area was heavily restricted. However, investigators haven’t said what led up to the collision.

The victim hasn’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

