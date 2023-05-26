Motorcyclist dies a week after crash in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died a week after being hit by a car in Surprise. On Thursday, police confirmed the motorcyclist died from their injuries sustained in the collision.

The initial crash happened on May 18 near 115th Avenue and Bell Road. The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital, and the area was heavily restricted. However, investigators haven’t said what led up to the collision.

The victim hasn’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

