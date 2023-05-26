110 ° Day Contest
Great weather ahead for the holiday weekend

Look for morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to right around 100 degrees Saturday through Memorial Day.
By Royal Norman
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s weather continues to be dominated by an area of low pressure located over Nevada. That has been keeping temperatures pretty seasonal, which means highs in the upper 90s for the deserts.

We’ve also seen some breezes at times and likely will see more of the same through the weekend. As the Nevada low exits to the northeast, yet another low will drop down from the Pacific Coast and center up around San Francisco by late in the weekend. That low will cut off and slowly drift south down the coast of California. That low will bring us even more cooler air and we expect temps will be below average by the middle of next week.

By the way, we haven’t had any rain at Sky Harbor Airport in more than two months. You have to go back to March 22 when we had .02″ of rain. Yes, we’ve had a bit a rain around town the past couple of months but nothing at the airport. For the year, our current rainfall stands at 2.88″ which is just .02″ below the average pace. So the latest dry spell has “caught us up” with the wet winter.

On this day in 1995, two small tornadoes were spotted near Bellemont, west of Flagstaff. No damage was reported.

