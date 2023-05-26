110 ° Day Contest
Golf cart driver killed after being hit by truck in Sun City

The crash happened in a neighborhood near Stardust Boulevard and Osprey Drive, off Grand Avenue.
The crash happened in a neighborhood near Stardust Boulevard and Osprey Drive, off Grand Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies say a golf cart driver is dead after his golf cart was hit by a truck in Sun City on Thursday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., Maricopa County deputies were called to the collision near Stardust Boulevard and Osprey Drive, off Grand Avenue. The golf car driver was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Deputies say the truck driver stayed at the scene. It’s unknown if the truck driver was speeding or if impairment was a factor in the crash. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. The investigation is ongoing.

