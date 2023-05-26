ENORMOUS gopher snake just out looking for love in northern Arizona

MAYER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A ranch near the historic mining, now ghost-town of Cleator, just seems to be a crossroads for love — the cold-blooded kind.

Pam Hanover’s trusty dog Raven started barking up a storm on Wednesday. So Pam went out to investigate on her rural property in the beautiful Bradshaw Mountains and stumbled upon a slithering hot date. She says she discovered two Sonoran Gopher snakes mating near her ladder — just something that happens in the Arizona desert.

But she says about an hour later, she discovered the male crawling along the top of her carport, and that’s when things changed. The snake was huge! She whipped out her phone to capture the sight, ironically right next to her Arizona Diamondbacks sign.

This isn’t the first time some desert reptiles have visited Pam. Back in 2011, a viral video showed a massive Sonoran Whipsnake climbing vertically up her front window, with her dogs barking nervously at the strange sight.

All of it doesn’t seem to bother the self-professed animal lover. She sent a picture of her as a volunteer at the Phoenix Zoo. Back in 2018, she helped trap non-native turtles in the zoo’s lagoon. Well done, Pam! Just wish the rest of us city-dwellers good luck getting to sleep tonight!

