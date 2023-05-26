From discos to tequila, there’s lots to do this weekend in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s a lot to do in the Phoenix area this week, especially with a holiday right around the corner! Grab your calendars!

Phoenix

May 26 | Fleetwood Mac V. ABBA Disco Party | 710 W. Montecito Ave.

Celebrate two of the world’s most iconic groups and become the Dancing Queen for just one night at the Thunderbird Lounge. You’ll hear all the favorite peppy songs you know and love and plenty more. Click here to reserve your tickets! The disco starts at 9 p.m.

May 27-28 | Private Lives at Herberger Theatre | 222 E. Monroe St.

The Arizona Theatre Company is putting on a production of Noel Coward’s Private Lives — a comedic take on divorce, romance, relationship navigation and so much more. Click here for tickets and varying showtimes for your convenience.

May 28 | Phoenix Art Museum: Family FunDay | 1625 N. Central Ave.

The art museum is hosting a full family-friendly fun day full of live performances, art demos, hands-on activities and so much more. Click here to reserve your tickets.

Glendale

May 28 | Gazillion Bubble Show | 9400 W. Maryland Ave.

This unpoppable show will bring the magic of bubbles to life in a way you never dreamed possible. This is a family-friendly show for all ages, and there will be everything from “wizardry” to laser lights. Click here for tickets.

Tempe

May 27 | Tempe’s Dog Fun Festival | 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy.

Bring the pup and enter them into dog races, take advantage of the photo ops, compete for prizes, and so much more at this fun, outdoor event. There will be cooling misters, plenty of water and covered areas. Alcohol will also be available starting at 10 a.m. Click to reserve your and your pooch’s spot.

Scottsdale

May 27 | Let’s Roll Summer at the Princess | 7575 E. Princess Dr.

This is a repeat summer experience that you can enjoy only at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. Expect your favorite 80s and 90s jams as you skate at an outdoor roller rink, enjoy an arcade and mini golf, and on weekends, there will even be a glow pool party and dive-in movie opportunity. Click here for tickets.

May 27 | A Tale of Tequila: Sommelier Experience | 4949 E. Lincoln Dr.

Learn the art of tequila tasting and its rich history starting in Mexico during this hour-long event. Certified sommelier Chris McLean will lead this course. Reservations are required by emailing chris.mclean@omnihotels.com. Click here for tickets.

Mesa

May 27 | Repticon Phoenix | 263 N. Center St.

This two-day event gives you and your family the chance to meet some incredible animals from around the world, meet potential pets that are up for adoption, and so much more. This is one of the best area animal expos that you can enjoy. Click here for tickets.

