Cement truck rollover closes lanes on Loop 202 in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several lanes of Loop 202 are closed after a rollover crash involving a dump truck in south Phoenix.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 202 near 24th Street. The rolled-over truck is blocking four lanes of traffic as crews work to clear the scene. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it appears the driver was able to climb out of the truck, but it’s unclear if anyone was hurt. Check back for updates.

