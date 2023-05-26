Buckeye police arrest music teacher on child porn charges

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Buckeye police have arrested a music teacher on allegations involving child pornography.

Last October, Buckeye police began reviewing multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the course of the past several months, investigators were able to track dozens of apparent child porn images to a unique IP address leading to a home in Buckeye. On Tuesday, officers served a search warrant on the home and detained 65-year-old Keith Armstrong.

According to court documents, Armstrong admitted to downloading the illegal content, telling investigators during an interview that “he was having issues becoming aroused after battling with COVID.” He reportedly told police that a “stranger” told him to look into pornographic material and that he had been, moving from content depicting adults to children.

He allegedly told investigators that he saved content to a drive that was confiscated during the search warrant. Police say there were 10-25 files of child pornography stored on the drive.

During the interview, Armstrong also told investigators that he was a music teacher at a local school. Those documents show he works for Legacy Traditional School but it’s currently unclear at which campus Armstrong is employed. There are more than a dozen Legacy Traditional School locations around the Valley, with seven in the West Valley alone.

Armstrong was arrested on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.