No threat found after police shut down Bethany Home Road in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A busy stretch of Bethany Home Road was closed as detectives investigated a possible threat in a central Phoenix neighborhood.

Police initially responded around 9 a.m. with road closures stretching from about 7th Street to Central Avenue. Aerial video from the scene appeared to show a bomb squad working in the area near a synagogue. Around 11 a.m. police reopened the area, saying that authorities “identified the item of concern did not pose any threat or danger to the community.” Several area businesses and a school were asked to shelter in place, but have been allowed to return to normal operations.

