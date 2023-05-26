Arizona prison guard arrested for ‘unlawful sexual misconduct’ with female inmate

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Perryville women’s prison guard was arrested on Thursday for sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Court documents say that 21-year-old Carlos Alberto Carranza had “unlawful sexual misconduct” with a prison inmate on at least three separate occasions. Carranza told investigators that he snuck the inmate inside the prison’s Santa Cruz unit control room. Security footage from April 15, according to documents, shows Carranza sneaking the inmate into the control room and remaining inside for about 8 minutes. The prison is located near McDowell and Citrus roads.

In Arizona, it is illegal for peace officers and prison guards to knowingly or intentionally engage in any act of a sexual nature with someone who is in their custody.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.