110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona man to motorbike around world, raising money for homeless youth

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Chris Sloat plans to ride around the world on his motorcycle, all to raise money for homeless youth in Arizona. (Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley man who recently raised $50,000 for a homeless youth charity is now planning to raise even more money by riding his motorcycle around the world. And that is Something Good!

Chris Sloat says he chose to support Homeless Youth Connection because when he was in high school, he didn’t live with a family until his senior year. “Toward the end of high school, a family did take me in and, just, changed my life,” he said. “It’s so important to have people that believe in you — that prop you up, especially at that age.”

Sloat starts his world trip Friday here in Phoenix, riding to Toronto, where he will then take a flight (his bike will go with him) to London.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
2 suspects arrested after DPS trooper shot in north Phoenix
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
Emmie Sperandeo was inspired by Western living and her social media knowledge, which drove her...
Social media influencer suffers traumatic head injury following horse accident in Arizona
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Student goes from Arizona to the Ivy League
Arizona man raising money for homeless youth by riding motorcycle around the world
She is retiring this July, and many customers are sad to see her go.
Sun City pet groomer nominated by customers wins Pay It Forward award
Sun City pet groomer wins Pay It Forward award