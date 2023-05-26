Arizona man to motorbike around world, raising money for homeless youth

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley man who recently raised $50,000 for a homeless youth charity is now planning to raise even more money by riding his motorcycle around the world. And that is Something Good!

Chris Sloat says he chose to support Homeless Youth Connection because when he was in high school, he didn’t live with a family until his senior year. “Toward the end of high school, a family did take me in and, just, changed my life,” he said. “It’s so important to have people that believe in you — that prop you up, especially at that age.”

Sloat starts his world trip Friday here in Phoenix, riding to Toronto, where he will then take a flight (his bike will go with him) to London.

