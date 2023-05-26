4 heat-related deaths reported in Maricopa County so far this year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As temperatures begin to heat up in the Valley, officials are reminding people to stay cool and hydrated this summer. So far this year, four heat-related deaths have been reported in Maricopa County. According to a weekly heat report released on Thursday, the first death was reported on April 11, and 16 deaths are still under investigation.

The report doesn’t detail the ages of the victims or if they had electricity or air conditioning. Heat season usually begins in May and ends in October. Cooling and hydration stations throughout the Valley are open to the public during the summer.

In 2022, there was a total of 425 heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County, a 25% increase from 2021. Last year’s report says more than half of all deaths happened in July. On July 11, Maricopa County saw temperatures peak at 115 degrees, and 10 people died on that day alone. In addition, 31% of deaths happened on days with an excessive heat warning. Two-thirds of all heat-related deaths happened to people 50 years or older.

For more information on heat-related deaths or to see a map of all emergecy cooling centers, click or tap here.

