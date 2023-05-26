Shooting at Phoenix home leaves 3 people hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three people are in the hospital after a shooting broke out at a Phoenix home on Thursday night. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers were called out to a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. Police arrived and found two men and a woman shot. They were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting. Police haven’t released any information about possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

