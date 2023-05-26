110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Shooting at Phoenix home leaves 3 people hospitalized

The shooting happened near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.
The shooting happened near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three people are in the hospital after a shooting broke out at a Phoenix home on Thursday night. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers were called out to a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. Police arrived and found two men and a woman shot. They were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting. Police haven’t released any information about possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
Emmie Sperandeo was inspired by Western living and her social media knowledge, which drove her...
Social media influencer suffers traumatic head injury following horse accident in Arizona
Lake’s lawyers spent several days in court arguing that Maricopa County failed to perform...
Kari Lake signature verifications claim rejected by judge

Latest News

She stumbled upon a slithering hot date.
ENORMOUS gopher snake just out looking for love in northern Arizona
2011 video shows huge Sonoran Whipsnake climbing up Arizona woman's window
Clay Wells has cycled around the Valley for 12 years
Survivor learning how to walk again following Goodyear crash that killed 2 bicyclists
Survivor of deadly Goodyear bicycle crash learning how to walk again