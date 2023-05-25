Woman killed, 2 others hospitalized after fire breaks out at Mesa home

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators say a woman is dead after a house fire in Mesa on Thursday afternoon. At 11:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the fire at a home near Main Street and Sossaman Road. Three people were trapped inside, but firefighters were able to rescue two. However, a woman was later found dead inside the home, investigators said.

Officials believe the woman tried to go back into the burning home to find a dog. It’s unknown if the dog survived the fire. The two people rescued were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters are still working to find out what sparked the flames. The victim hasn’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

