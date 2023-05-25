110 ° Day Contest
Watch the Phoenix Mercury take on the Minnesota Lynx Thursday night on 3TV

Fans can also catch the game on the new Arizona’s Family Sports Network
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates a point with center Brittney Griner (42)...
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates a point with center Brittney Griner (42) during a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Los Angeles, Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As part of a transformative broadcast partnership with the Phoenix Mercury, you’ll be able to watch many of this season’s games on 3TV and the new Arizona’s Family Sports Network. That begins this Thursday night when the Mercury take on the Minnesota Lynx at home in downtown Phoenix.

It’s an exciting season with Brittney Griner back on the court after a 10-month detainment in Russia. In fact, the Mercury’s season opener in Los Angeles last Friday was the most-watched WNBA game in the last 24 years. Viewership was also up 103% from last season’s opening night broadcast.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. on 3TV, preempting Wheel of Fortune to 11 p.m. and Jeopardy! to 11:30 p.m. Catch the game on the Arizona’s Family Sports Network over the air on channel 44 or on Cox channel 13.

