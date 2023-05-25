110 ° Day Contest
Warm holiday weekend ahead for the metro Phoenix

Warm weekend for Memorial Day.
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for sunshine, light winds and a high of 99 degrees this afternoon in the Valley. That’s pretty close to average for Phoenix for late May.

No big changes are expected over the next few days heading into the holiday weekend. Mornings will stay mild, with Valley lows in the 60s and 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 90s to right around 100 degrees all the way through Memorial Day. Look for occasionally breezy afternoons, but otherwise quiet weather.

Quiet conditions are likely in the high country as well, which is good news if you’re heading to the mountains for the holiday weekend. Look for afternoon high in the 70s and 80s, with cool morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s depending on elevation.

No rain is expected across Arizona for the next 7 days.

