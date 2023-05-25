110 ° Day Contest
Temperatures are staying near average

By Paul Horton
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A nice start to our morning with lows in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine. High temperatures today will get up to the upper 90s, which is near our average.

Great news for the holiday weekend — temperatures will stay near average; in fact, they will stay below 100 degrees through Monday. We will see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions throughout the whole holiday weekend. Winds could be an issue off and on through the afternoon hours as a low pressure system lingers north of us in the Valley.

Next week looks great as well. Temperatures through the next 7 days will stay in the mid- to upper-90s — nowhere close to any record highs next week.

It’s going to be a busy weekend at some of our local lakes, and we have great news on a lot of our reservoirs. SRP’s chain of six reservoirs on the Salt and Verde rivers are collectively at 99% full, which is 30% higher than last year at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

