Sun City pet groomer nominated by customers wins Pay It Forward award

She is retiring this July, and many customers are sad to see her go.
By Paul Horton
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Sun City to Ann Bruce, who makes many customers happy at her pet grooming business. “She is always on time; she does a fantastic job. The name of her company is Bubbles and Bows, and when she’s done, she always puts a bow around their neck. She makes them all herself on her sewing machine,” said Jack Quintrall, who nominated Bruce.

Bruce takes special care of all the animals, who come home clean and happy. She is retiring this July, and many customers are sad to see her go. Quintrall is one of those customers, and we wanted to give her a great send-off before she retires. “Ann, we got a little surprise for you. This is for 20 years of great service, and we are going to miss you. Congratulations!” said Quintrall.

Customers say their dogs look like show dogs when they pick them up. Bruce says there are many things she will miss about her business. “I will miss the dogs and the people. People like these folks, everyone that brings their doggies in, love you,” she said.

If you want to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, fill out a nomination form on our community page.

