Students face charges after Black doll found hanging in Queen Creek High School bathroom

The doll was found hanging from a rope during a routine security check before school began.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a Black children’s doll was found hanging from a rope inside Queen Creek High School earlier this week. Now two students could be charged in connection with the incident.

According to the Queen Creek Unified School District, security staff found the doll hanging in a student bathroom during a routine check at the beginning of a school day. School administrators and the school resource officer were then notified as well as the Queen Creek Police Department. “The employee notified the SRO who was on campus and QCPD detectives responded,” police told Arizona’s Family.

The district says school administrators quickly identified the students involved and have taken “disciplinary action.” Queen Creek police say they are submitting referrals to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for a charge of interference and disruption of an educational institution.

See the school district’s full statement below:

“Earlier this week, during a routine security check right at the start of the school day, Queen Creek High School security personnel found a black children’s doll with a jump rope around it in a student restroom. The School Resource officer and school staff were immediately notified and the Queen Creek Police Department was contacted to investigate. Queen Creek Unified School District denounces this behavior and strictly prohibits bullying, harassment, intimidation and violence of any kind. School administration quickly identified the students involved and staff took disciplinary action based on the QCUSD Handbook which outlines discipline policies.”

