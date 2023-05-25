110 ° Day Contest
Sky Harbor bracing for busiest Memorial Day weekend in over a decade

American Airlines is bracing for 130,000 customers on more than 1,000 flights departing from Phoenix.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Inflation and high ticket prices aren’t keeping people from traveling. TSA is already seeing an increase in travelers ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. Airline officials are only expecting that surge to ramp up on Thursday. “We have been preparing for this summer, since last year,” said Sophia Philis-Ortiz, VP of operations for American Airlines.

American Airlines is bracing for 130,000 customers on more than 1,000 flights departing from Phoenix. Philis-Ortiz said they have staffed up to deal with the surge. “We will have 17,600 more employees than we did in 2021, over our network of 130,000 employees ready to service customers,” said Philis-Ortiz.

AAA said this Memorial Day could be the busiest since 2005.

