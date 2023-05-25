110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Polygamous Arizona leader charged with additional crimes against children

In an indictment released on Wednesday, authorities said Bateman is also facing allegations of...
In an indictment released on Wednesday, authorities said Bateman is also facing allegations of child pornography.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:51 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A grand jury has indicted an Arizona polygamous sect leader and 10 of his followers for charges of sex with minors, child pornography and gathering underage wives. Officials say the polygamous leader, 47-year-old Samuel Bateman, began finding wives, including young girls, while traveling from Nebraska, Utah, Colorado and Arizona. Ten of Bateman’s wives were girls under the age of 18, and he regularly had sex with them, investigators said.

In an indictment released on Wednesday, authorities said Bateman is also facing allegations of child porn. Authorities say in late Nov. 2020, Bateman gathered some followers for sex in a hotel room in Colorado City, Colorado, and video called a follower in Arizona. The video reportedly showed a naked child.

Bateman and three co-conspirators, Naomi Bistline, Donnae Barlow and Moretta Rose Johnson, are also accused of kidnapping and tampering. Investigators say the self-proclaimed polygamous leader and the three women took children from the Arizona Department of Child Safety and took off across state lines to evade police. If found guilty of kidnapping, they could face up to life in prison.

Bateman was previously charged in Sept. 2022 for tampering and destroying records as authorities investigated his community in Colorado City, Arizona, near the Utah-Arizona state line. He is an ex-member of The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who started his own breakaway group several years ago after leader Warren Jeffs was sent to prison.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
Lake’s lawyers spent several days in court arguing that Maricopa County failed to perform...
Kari Lake signature verifications claim rejected by judge
File - Arizona Coyotes home game.
Sources: Arizona Coyotes consider former site of Fiesta Mall in Mesa for sports arena
Police say the boy brought an AR-15 and ammunition to school.
Student allegedly brings AR-15, ammo to high school in Phoenix

Latest News

Since the pandemic, Valleywise had to reduce its inpatient beds by approximately 20% due to...
Phoenix-area clinic offering hope for those dealing with psychosis
Valleywise Health helping people dealing with first psychosis episode
Officials are still working to find out what led up to the collision.
Eastbound lanes of I-10 closed in Tonopah due to serious crash
Lynda Hammond and her husband have enjoyed their Gold Canyon home and picturesque surroundings...
Gold Canyon home is collapsing, so why won’t insurance cover it?