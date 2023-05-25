110 ° Day Contest
DPS trooper hospitalized after being shot in north Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A officer-involved shooting has shut down 19th Avenue north of the Loop 101 freeway in north Phoenix

There were Initial reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Mohawk Lane, just north of the Loop 101 around 12:45 p.m. DPS confirmed to Arizona’s Family that one of their troopers was struck by gunfire and then rushed to the hospital. The extent of the troopers injuries weren’t immidiately known. Video from the scene showed an extensive law enforcement presence where multiple DPS and Phoenix patrol vehicles blocked off a large portion of 19th Avenue north of the freeway on and off-ramps. At this time, there are no details on a possible suspect.

Drivers are being asked to avoid 19th Avenue north of Loop 101. It’s unclear when the road will reopen. Check back for updates.

