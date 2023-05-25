Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants

By Jason Barry
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May. 24, 2023:

Lido - 5350 S Lakeshore Dr, Tempe

3 violations

  • Raw sausage and bacon stored over cooked ribs
  • Build up of food debris on can opener
  • Food debris on walls and floors

Original Chop Shop - 222 E University Dr, Tempe

3 violations

  • Eggs stored above cooked vegetables
  • No hot water at hand wash sink
  • Insecticide where it doesn’t belong

Carolina’s Mexican Food - 2126 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Pots of salsa not kept at proper temperature
  • Enchilada sauce not kept hot enough
  • Rack of dishes not sanitized

Flancers - 1902 N Higley Rd, Mesa

4 violations

  • Diced potatoes not cooling properly
  • Pizza sauce kept past discard date
  • Bacon not kept at proper temperature
  • Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Shanghai Club - 3434 W Anthem Way, Anthem

4 violations

  • Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands
  • Large trash bin in front of hand wash sink
  • Fried chicken placed on trash can
  • Raw chicken stored above raw beef

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

  • Indian Village - 6746 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
  • Randy’s Restaurant - 7904 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale
  • Westside Les’ Cocktails - 5114 W Camelback Rd, Glendale
  • Cerventes - 3318 S Mill Ave, Tempe
  • Baja Fresh - 4979 W Ray Rd, Chandler
  • La Boom Discotheque, 5400 N 59th Ave, Glendale

