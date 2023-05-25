Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May. 24, 2023:

Lido - 5350 S Lakeshore Dr, Tempe

3 violations

Raw sausage and bacon stored over cooked ribs

Build up of food debris on can opener

Food debris on walls and floors

Original Chop Shop - 222 E University Dr, Tempe

3 violations

Eggs stored above cooked vegetables

No hot water at hand wash sink

Insecticide where it doesn’t belong

Carolina’s Mexican Food - 2126 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

Pots of salsa not kept at proper temperature

Enchilada sauce not kept hot enough

Rack of dishes not sanitized

Flancers - 1902 N Higley Rd, Mesa

4 violations

Diced potatoes not cooling properly

Pizza sauce kept past discard date

Bacon not kept at proper temperature

Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Shanghai Club - 3434 W Anthem Way, Anthem

4 violations

Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands

Large trash bin in front of hand wash sink

Fried chicken placed on trash can

Raw chicken stored above raw beef

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Indian Village - 6746 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek

Randy’s Restaurant - 7904 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale

Westside Les’ Cocktails - 5114 W Camelback Rd, Glendale

Cerventes - 3318 S Mill Ave, Tempe

Baja Fresh - 4979 W Ray Rd, Chandler

La Boom Discotheque, 5400 N 59th Ave, Glendale

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.