Pinal County Animal Care and Control at risk of losing ‘no-kill’ status

Pinal County Animal Care and Control says they've tried social media, newsletters and adoption perks, but they keep getting more animals.
By Casey Torres
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:01 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Director of Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC) said they’ve been a ‘no-kill’ shelter since 2018. However, overcrowding could force them to lose their status. “We certainly don’t want to euthanize any animals that we feel deserve to have a home, but it’s a reality. It’s not a fear, it’s a reality. And it’s a reality we’ll have to start looking at,” said Director Audra Michael.

She said the problem began in mid-2021 when dogs were being surrendered and haven’t slowed down. Not enough folks are adopting or fostering, despite PCACC’s efforts to spread the word through social media and newsletters. They’ve also tried offering adoption perks.

Michael added they’ve taken in over 100 stray dogs this year so far. In 2022, they took in over 300 strays. “It’s not only Pinal County. It’s the city of Coolidge, city of Maricopa. All the other ones that have animal control but not shelters,” said Michael.

She isn’t sure why adoptions are low but believes being in the middle of nowhere doesn’t help. Michael said they currently have 234 dogs but only have 152 kennels. Two dogs are placed in some of the kennels. Offices are being used to shelter others. On top of that, there’s a volunteer shortage. Michael said they only have 25 fully active volunteers.

Kimberly Cullinane, one of the students from the Central Arizona Valley Institute of Technology, volunteers at PCACC. “I just come in here and sit with them for a little bit, and it just made their entire day,” she said.

Helping the dogs is one of the best parts of her day. “Because you get to spend time with all these animals that don’t have a home and they don’t get to experience the type of love that dogs would have in a nice home with water or fancy things,” she said.

Volunteers aim to let every dog out for a couple of minutes to go for a walk or play each day. However, time is limited with the heat kicking up in Arizona and not enough volunteers.

Michael said if people do not start adopting or fostering, the shelter could be forced to euthanize some dogs in just a matter of days. To adopt, foster or volunteer, people can call the shelter at (520) 509-3555, message their Facebook page or stop by the shelter located at 1150 S. 11 Mile Corner Rd. in Casa Grande.

