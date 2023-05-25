110 ° Day Contest
Newlywed seeking answers following hit-and-run that killed husband in Litchfield Park

Shelley Disney lost her husband, Brian, in a hit-and-run crash the day after her one-month anniversary.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Being a newlywed is supposed to be the happiest time of your life, but for Shelley Disney, the day after her one-month anniversary, she lost her husband. “We were in the middle of planning our wedding ceremony, I didn’t think I’d be planning his funeral,” she said.

On Friday, minutes after leaving their home near Dysart Road and Rose Lane for a ride on his motorcycle, Shelley says she heard sirens. “I had that gut instinct that that was my husband; it is just blocks away from my house. I literally ran, I parked my car and ran, and to see my husband laying there was the worst thing I could ever picture,” she said.

Detectives believe Brian hit a construction sign, throwing him off his motorcycle and into the intersection. They say the driver of a dark-colored truck then ran over him. Now, all she wants is for someone with information to come forward. “It’s never going to bring him back, but some kind of closure that whoever did this to him has to pay for it,” she said.

The photos, memories and ring on her finger are nearly all she has left of the man she believed she’d spend the rest of her life with. “I wasn’t expecting him to be taken so soon. We had such a long life and plans together,” Shelley said.

Shelley says Sage and Sand, a local bar she and her husband used to go to, is now collecting money for funeral expenses. Her friends and family also organized a GoFundMe to help.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

