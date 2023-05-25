Motorcyclist killed after being hit by two cars in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon involving a motorcycle in east Phoenix. Police arrived near Broadway Road west of 48th Street after 5 p.m. They arrived to find 23-year-old Gilberto Enrique Magdalena with serious injuries who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Magdalena was riding his motorcycle west on Broadway Road when he was hit by the first vehicle exiting a private driveway and turning west onto the street. Magdalena was then thrown into the eastbound lanes, where he was hit by the second vehicle. Both drivers stay on the scene and spoke with detectives. Investigators are still learning what led up to the initial crash, but believe that impairment was not a factor.

