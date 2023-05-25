110 ° Day Contest
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help

Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.(Murry Family via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANOLA, Miss. (CNN) - An 11-year-old boy who called 911 for help was shot by a responding officer in Mississippi.

The shooting happened at a home in Indianola, Mississippi, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the residence.

Aderrien Murry’s mother says an officer came into the home with his gun drawn and shot Aderrien as he came around the corner of a hallway and into the living room.

Aderrien reportedly suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver, but he is now recovering at home.

No officers were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the critical incident and gathering evidence. Agents will share their findings with the attorney general’s office.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

