Maricopa County official encourages water safety this Memorial Day weekend

Officials say no one is "invincible" and to practice safety this Memorial Day weekend at Lake Pleasant.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:47 AM MST
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Memorial Day weekend is almost here and if you’re going to Lake Pleasant — or anywhere with a body of water — officials want you to practice safety, especially after last year’s deaths. Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin joins Gibby this morning on water safety.

“Last year, there were 11 deaths on these lakes, and I just think that was so unfortunate. Frankly, one is too many,” Galvin said. “Most of them were absolutely preventable... Make sure if you’re in the water, wear a life vest; if you’re going to go on a hike, make sure you’re hydrated — you go with a buddy — you have someone with you to make sure you’re safe at all times.”

