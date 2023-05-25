Maricopa County official encourages water safety this Memorial Day weekend

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Memorial Day weekend is almost here and if you’re going to Lake Pleasant — or anywhere with a body of water — officials want you to practice safety, especially after last year’s deaths. Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin joins Gibby this morning on water safety.

“Last year, there were 11 deaths on these lakes, and I just think that was so unfortunate. Frankly, one is too many,” Galvin said. “Most of them were absolutely preventable... Make sure if you’re in the water, wear a life vest; if you’re going to go on a hike, make sure you’re hydrated — you go with a buddy — you have someone with you to make sure you’re safe at all times.”

