Italian delicacies at a great price at Sapori D’Italia in Fountain Hills

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our happy hour quest takes us to Fountain Hills for some delicious Italian food at an amazing price! A viewer told me to check out Sapori D’Italia, and I am glad I did. They have a really simple menu, but it is packed with flavor and value.

Their happy hour runs daily when open (Tuesday through Sunday) from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is in the bar only, and everything is $7! Start out with the tomato bruschetta with basil and balsamic reduction they made in-house. It’s great! How about their garlic and white wine mussels for $7? They also have a bowl of clams made the same way for the same price. On either of these dishes, you can opt for the marina red sauce, too.

Their plate of fried calamari is a steal! It’s a good amount, and plenty of restaurants charge double for the same thing. They also have some great fried ravioli with marinara dipping sauce during happy hour. The spaghetti is hearty and a steal at $7 for a bowl! They make their meatballs in-house, too. An order comes with three good size meatballs that will satisfy your appetite. If that wasn’t enough, the couple who run the place are adorable. Gaspar and Maria are so friendly and made us feel at home when we visited.

Although it is not on the happy hour, you must try Maria’s desserts. She makes a variety of delicious cakes! She says she sells out daily, and customers can’t get enough. Enjoy!

