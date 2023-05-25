110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Italian delicacies at a great price at Sapori D’Italia in Fountain Hills

This spot in Fountain Hills describes itself as casual but is beautifully elegant on the inside with unbeatable prices.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our happy hour quest takes us to Fountain Hills for some delicious Italian food at an amazing price! A viewer told me to check out Sapori D’Italia, and I am glad I did. They have a really simple menu, but it is packed with flavor and value.

Their happy hour runs daily when open (Tuesday through Sunday) from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is in the bar only, and everything is $7! Start out with the tomato bruschetta with basil and balsamic reduction they made in-house. It’s great! How about their garlic and white wine mussels for $7? They also have a bowl of clams made the same way for the same price. On either of these dishes, you can opt for the marina red sauce, too.

Their plate of fried calamari is a steal! It’s a good amount, and plenty of restaurants charge double for the same thing. They also have some great fried ravioli with marinara dipping sauce during happy hour. The spaghetti is hearty and a steal at $7 for a bowl! They make their meatballs in-house, too. An order comes with three good size meatballs that will satisfy your appetite. If that wasn’t enough, the couple who run the place are adorable. Gaspar and Maria are so friendly and made us feel at home when we visited.

Although it is not on the happy hour, you must try Maria’s desserts. She makes a variety of delicious cakes! She says she sells out daily, and customers can’t get enough. Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Eggplants with ‘fuzzy’ matter, no hand soap for employees found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
Emmie Sperandeo was inspired by Western living and her social media knowledge, which drove her...
Social media influencer suffers traumatic head injury following horse accident in Arizona
Lake’s lawyers spent several days in court arguing that Maricopa County failed to perform...
Kari Lake signature verifications claim rejected by judge

Latest News

Italian-inspired Happy Hour deals at Sapori D'Italia
Maricopa County officials want you to practice safety when at Lake Pleasant this Memorial Day...
Maricopa County official encourages water safety this Memorial Day weekend
Practice safety at Lake Pleasant this Memorial Day weekend
Compudopt opened a location in Mesa, and, recently, the non-profit gave out 150 laptops to...
Tech non-profit opens up in Mesa and starts work right away