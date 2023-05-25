110 ° Day Contest
Infant and woman in ‘extremely critical condition’ after crash in central Phoenix

Phoenix police say an infant and two adults are in 'extremely critical condition' after their...
Phoenix police say an infant and two adults are in 'extremely critical condition' after their car collided into a light poll near 22nd Street and McDowell Road Thursday afternoon, May 25.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An infant and a woman have been rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition after a serious crash in central Phoenix.

Police and fire crews responded to initial reports of a multiple-car crash just after 11 a.m. near 22nd Street and McDowell Road. When they arrived, authorities found a vehicle crashed into a light pole with three people with serious injuries inside — identified as an infant, a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 30s. Details surrounding the crash are still under investigation as detectives piece together what led up to the crash.

McDowell Road is closed between the SR-51 and 24th Street. Check back for updates.

