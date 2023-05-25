Infant and woman in ‘extremely critical condition’ after crash in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An infant and a woman have been rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition after a serious crash in central Phoenix.

Police and fire crews responded to initial reports of a multiple-car crash just after 11 a.m. near 22nd Street and McDowell Road. When they arrived, authorities found a vehicle crashed into a light pole with three people with serious injuries inside — identified as an infant, a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 30s. Details surrounding the crash are still under investigation as detectives piece together what led up to the crash.

McDowell Road is closed between the SR-51 and 24th Street. Check back for updates.

