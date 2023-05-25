High-tech traffic signs are coming to Mohave County as part of infrastructure package

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mohave County received a $1 million grant to help fund its installation of high-tech traffic control signs through a grant made possible by a recently passed bipartisan infrastructure law.

It has nearly $53 million to grant state and local governments, planning and project organizations, and U.S. Territories money to “deploy, install, and operate advanced transportation technologies to improve safety, mobility, efficiency, system performance, intermodal connectivity, and infrastructure,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Mohave County is one of the eight recipients of the multi-million dollar package targeting infrastructure improvements. Other recipients include the Department of Transportation agencies in California, Delaware, Maryland, and Utah; Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority; University of Michigan; and Minnesota’s Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation.

“Your zip code shouldn’t determine whether you have access to safe, affordable transportation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With President Biden’s investments in innovative technology, we’re helping communities make transportation safer and more efficient, particularly in places that haven’t received enough resources in the past.”

Mohave County plans to deploy 50 vehicle-to-infrastructure traffic control sign systems throughout rural areas.

The technology reads data from most modern cars in order to wirelessly provide “information such as advisories from the infrastructure to the vehicle that inform the driver of safety, mobility, or environment-related conditions,” according to USDOT.

“We’re helping deliver a leading-edge transportation system designed to reach everyone and to work for everyone, especially those in communities who have lacked access to efficient transportation,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said. “In Arizona, we’re making roads safer in rural communities with this advanced technology grant to Mohave County.”

